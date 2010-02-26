Ohno disqualified in 500-meter short track final

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Apolo Anton Ohno was disqualified in the final of the 500-meter short track competition Friday night when he was ruled to have caused a crash involved two skaters who were ahead of him on the final turn.

Charles Hamelin of Canada won the gold. Sung Si-Bak of Korea won silver and Francois-Louis Tremblay took the bronze. Sung and Tremblay both fell after Ohno put his hand on Tremblay's hip entering the last turn. Sung appeared to lose his balance.

"I don't know why they disqualified me," Ohno told NBC right after the race. "I don't agree with it. I was in fourth place."

He advanced to the final by avoiding crashes in both of his heats. Ohno won his semifinal, taking the lead with a half-lap to go. With two laps remaining, South Korean Lee Ho-suk lost his balance coming off the turn and went down. Ohno got around him safely and went on to the win.

In his quarterfinal, Ohno narrowly avoided a crash with 2 1/2 laps to go.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ohno later anchored the men's 5,000 relay. He's already won a silver and a bronze at these Games. - AP