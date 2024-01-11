Online sports betting arrives in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont sports fans can now wager online as mobile sports betting launched in the state on Thursday.

DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics Sportsbook were selected to operate mobile sports betting platforms in Vermont, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said last month. He added that the regulated marketplace comes with important consumer protections and will generate revenue for the state.

The sports betting operation is expected to bring in up to $7 million in revenue to Vermont during the first full year, Scott said. He signed a bill into law in June legalizing online sports betting in Vermont, which joins nearly three dozen other states.

Participants must be at least 21 years old to place a bet. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, in consultation with the state Department of Mental Health, will provide a report annually to the Legislature on the impact of sports betting on problem gambling in the state.

Operators will also be required to provide the state with a responsible gaming plan each year that includes information about the posting of materials related to problem gambling; resources to be made available to bettors with concerns about problem gambling; house-imposed player limits; and self-exclusion programs.