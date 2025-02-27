Inclement weather delays start of Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Bangladesh

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan — Inclement weather delayed the start of Champions Trophy game between host Pakistan and Bangladesh on Thursday.

Both teams are already eliminated from the tournament and are playing for the pride after losing to semifinalists from Group A -- India and New Zealand.

There was persistent light drizzle as the square remained under cover and there was forecast of more rain later in the day.

It is the second successive game in Rawalpindi which has been affected by bad weather. South Africa’s Group B game against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled on Tuesday.

New Zealand, which beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match of the tournament, sealed its playoff spot with five-wicket win over Bangladesh last Monday at Rawalpindi, which hosted three Champions Trophy matches.

India beat both Bangladesh and Pakistan at Dubai to qualify for the semifinal.