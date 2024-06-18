Pakistan bowler Rauf defends his actions after altercation with a man is shared on social media

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf defended his actions after a video of an altercation between him and a group of men in the United States during the Twenty20 World Cup was shared on social media Tuesday.

The video shows Rauf rushing across a hedge to confront several men after they apparently said something to upset him, with his wife and one of the men trying to hold him back. After some pushing and shoving, Rauf went back across to hedge to the sidewalk where his wife had remained.

“As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public,” Rauf wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the video emerged on social media. “They are entitled to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board strongly condemned the incident and demanded an apology from the men involved in altercation with Rauf.

“Such actions against our players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi wrote on X. “Those who are involved must immediately apologise to Haris Rauf, failing which we will pursue legal action against the individual responsible.”

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pakistan failed to qualify for Super Eight at the T20 World Cup after losing group games against the U.S. and rival India. Pakistan finished with four points after their victories against Canada and Ireland but finished behind the U.S., the co-host playing in its first World Cup. Rauf picked up seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.73.

Pakistan allrounder Shadab Khan also took to X to defend his teammate.

Pakistan's Haris Rauf, left, has his hand looked at after injuring it while fielding a ball during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Sunday, June 16, 2024. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

“It is the right of fans to criticize us for performances,” Shadab wrote. “It is not OKAY to attack anyone personally in their family’s presence. How would u feel if someone attacked u personally while with family?”