Imam replaces injured Fakhar in Pakistan Champions Trophy squad

KARACHI, Pakistan — Defending champion Pakistan suffered a huge blow when opening batter Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to an oblique injury on Thursday.

Imam-ul-Haq was approved as Fakhar’s replacement for the remainder of the tournament.

Fakhar was injured in the first over of the opening game on Wednesday when he ran after the ball and fell awkwardly in the outfield. He batted in visible discomfort for 24 runs off 41 balls until he was clean-bowled by New Zealand off-spinner Michael Bracewell. Pakistan lost by 60 runs.

It is the second major injury blow to Pakistan’s title defense in its first major tournament as host in 29 years. Saim Ayub broke his ankle during a test in South Africa.

Fakhar, Babar Azam and Faheem Ashraf were the only survivors of the Pakistan team which won the last Champions Trophy in England in 2017. He scored a match-winning 114 against India in the final.

Left-handed opener Imam hasn’t played international cricket since 2023 but has nine centuries in 72 one-day internationals.

Pakistan left for Dubai on Thursday to play India on Sunday.