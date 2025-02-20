Pakistan fined for slow over rate against New Zealand in Champions Trophy
KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan cricketers were docked 5% of their match fees for a slow over rate against New Zealand during the opening game of the Champions Trophy.
Pakistan was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration as New Zealand won by 60 runs in the Group A game on Wednesday, the ICC said on Thursday.
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offense with no formal hearing required thereafter, the ICC added.
Most Popular
Top Stories
Milwaukee's Bobby Portis suspended 25 games for violating NBA's drug policy1m read
A tennis player was cleared of doping after blaming a positive test on contaminated Colombian meat1m read
Finn Russell returns to Scotland rugby team after nasty clash of heads with teammate in Six Nations
Reliever Kendall Graveman can earn up to $3.3 million for 1 year in Diamondbacks contract
Paul DeJong would earn $600,000 in bonuses in Nationals deal if he has 550 plate appearances
Tommy Pham can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses as part of Pirates contract