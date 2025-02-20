Pakistan fined for slow over rate against New Zealand in Champions Trophy

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan cricketers were docked 5% of their match fees for a slow over rate against New Zealand during the opening game of the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration as New Zealand won by 60 runs in the Group A game on Wednesday, the ICC said on Thursday.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offense with no formal hearing required thereafter, the ICC added.