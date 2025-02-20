Sports

Pakistan fined for slow over rate against New Zealand in Champions Trophy

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, bowls as New Zealand's Will...

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, bowls as New Zealand's Will Young watches during the ICC Champions Trophy cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Karachi, Pakistan Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025. Credit: AP/Anjum Naveed

By The Associated Press

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan cricketers were docked 5% of their match fees for a slow over rate against New Zealand during the opening game of the Champions Trophy.

Pakistan was one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration as New Zealand won by 60 runs in the Group A game on Wednesday, the ICC said on Thursday.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offense with no formal hearing required thereafter, the ICC added.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME