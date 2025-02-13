Afridi among 3 Pakistan players fined for conduct breaches in win over South Africa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was among three Pakistan cricketers fined for breaching the ICC code of conduct during the record run chase against South Africa in Karachi.

Afridi was fined 25% of his match fee by the ICC for deliberately obstructing batter Matthew Breetzke when he ran a single in the 28th over, resulting in physical contact and a heated exchange between them in the tri-nations match on Wednesday.

Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam were fined 10% of their match fees after they celebrated too closely to South Africa captain Temba Bavuma after he was run out in the 29th over.

In addition, all three players received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, and accepted the sanctions, the ICC said.

Pakistan recorded its highest ever successful one-day international run chase of 355-4 and will play New Zealand on Friday in the final, a warmup for the Champions Trophy.