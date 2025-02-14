Penn State volleyball coach Schumacher-Cawley agrees to contract extension after winning title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State women's volleyball coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley has agreed to a contract extension through the 2030 season two months after leading the Nittany Lions to the national championship and days after completing cancer treatments, the school announced Friday.

Schumacher-Cawley became the first female coach to win a national championship in women's volleyball when her team beat Nebraska and Louisville in the final four. The Nittany Lions finished 35-2.

“I am beyond thrilled and deeply honored to be a part of Penn State,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “Representing this incredible University, our storied volleyball program, and the passionate Penn State community is a privilege that carries profound meaning to me. The legacy built by those who came before us is the foundation of our success, and it is my responsibility, and our duty to uphold the tradition, pride, and relentless pursuit of excellence that defines this program."

Schumacher-Cawley, 44, in October announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. She went through chemotherapy treatments but never missed a practice or match. She announced Monday that she had completed her treatments.