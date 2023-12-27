Rahul hundred takes India to 245, South Africa 49-1 at lunch on day two

CENTURION, South Africa — KL Rahul scored his ninth test hundred as India was bowled out for 245 on the second morning of the first test against South Africa in Centurion.

South Africa was 49-1 in reply at lunch. Dean Elgar was unbeaten on 29 with Tony de Zorzi 12 not out.

The start of play had been delayed by 25 minutes due to rain.

Resuming on 208-8, Rahul led the way for India, scoring 31 of the 37 runs his team added in the morning session.

He put on 47 for the ninth wicket with Mohammed Siraj, who contributed five runs to the partnership.

Rahul hit 101 off 137 balls while Kagiso Rabada finished with 5-59. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter reached his century by hoisting Gerald Coetzee over mid-wicket for six, becoming the first overseas player to score multiple test hundreds at Centurion after he had also struck 123 at the same venue in December 2021.

Nandre Burger brought India’s innings to a close in the 68th over by bowling Rahul, as he finished with 3-50 on his debut.

India's Virat Kohli, right, shares a light moment with teammate Shubman Gill during the second day of the Test cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park, in Centurion, on the outskirts of Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Themba Hadebe

South Africa made a tentative start to its first innings, with Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj almost making the ball talk.

Siraj got an early breakthrough as Aiden Markram was caught behind for five in the fourth over.

Elgar and de Zorzi tightened things up and denied India’s pacemen any further inroads. The pair hit debutant Prasidh Krishna for 12 in his first two overs to release the pressure.

India's Virat Kohli, centre, with teammates run onto the field after a lunch break, on the second day of the Test cricket match between South Africa and India, at Centurion Park, in Centurion, on the outskirts of Pretoria, South Africa, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Credit: AP/Themba Hadebe

