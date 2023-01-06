ROUNDUP: Canavan leads QHS past Horses

Jan. 6—Shea Canavan scored 14 points and Queensbury held off a late charge from Schuylerville in a 44-40 Foothills Council girls basketball victory on Thursday.

Dyllan Ray scored nine points and Elizabeth Rowley added eight for the Spartans, who took an 18-7 lead in the first quarter. Lauren King and Macey Koval each scored 10 for Schuylerville.

SOUTH HIGH 59, HUDSON FALLS 43: The Bulldogs rode a 28-18 first half to victory over the Tigers.

Kate McDonough scored a game-high 16 points for South Glens Falls. Bailee and Jordan Wolfe each scored 13, Sophia Halenbeck had eight and Mary Fitzsimmons recorded seven.

Seneca Williamson led the way for Hudson Falls with 21 points.

GLENS FALLS 74, JOHNSTOWN 21: Frances McTiernan scored 15 points and nine other Glens Falls players got into the scorebook in a rout of Johnstown.

Gianna Endieveri scored 10 points for the winners. Ava Pirozzolo had nine and Darielle Gooden recorded eight.

SALEM 48, MEKEEL CHRISTIAN 31: Mary Kate McPhee scored 19 points as the Generals, ranked 18th in Class D by the New York State Sportswriters Association, won a non-league game.

Sierra Phillips (eight points), Ava Dupuis (seven) and Sophia Keays (six) helped the Generals improve to 8-1.

BOLTON 61, LOUDONVILLE CHRISTIAN 40: Jane Pfau put 24 points in the scorebook as the Eagles beat Loudonville Christina in a non-leaguer.

The freshman duo of Jadynn Egloff (13) and Maille Kelley (11) also hit double digits. The Eagles, who ran out to a 17-3 lead in the first eight minutes, improved to 5-2 overall.

HARTFORD 45, ARGYLE 35: Cailin Severance scored 11 points as the Tanagers defeated the Scots on Tuesday. Cassandra Wade finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Kylee Humiston led Argyle with 25 points and nine rebounds. Carrie Humiston had six points and seven rebounds.

