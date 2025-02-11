French rugby club Biarritz fires Olympic sevens champion player amid allegations he bit a teammate

BIARRITZ, France — French rugby club Biarritz has terminated the contract of 2016 Olympic sevens gold medallist Masivesi Dakuwaqa with immediate effect amid allegations that he bit a teammate during an alcohol-fuelled night out.

According to reports in the French media, Dakuwaqa attacked scrumhalf Pierre Pagès when he tried to calm him down after a team party last month at a local restaurant in southern France.

L'Equipe newspaper said Dakuwaqa became angry and aggressive after several teammates advised him not to drive home. The Fijian player reportedly smashed a car window, prompting Pagès to come over to talk to him. That's when Dakuwaqa allegedly bit his teammate, an injury that left his face bloodied and required stitches at a clinic in Biarritz.

“Following the club’s internal investigation, the allegations made against Masivesi Dakuwaqa have made it impossible for him to continue his involvement with the club,” said Biarritz, which plays in the second division.

The club said late Monday it would make no further comment.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The 30-year-old Dakuwaqa was a member of Fiji’s 2016 Olympic gold-medal winning squad.