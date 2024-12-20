Sports

Tom Ilube resigns as RFU chairman after criticism over executive bonuses

Chairman of the Rugby Football Union Tom Ilube, Dec. 19, 2022. Credit: AP/Kirsty O'Connor

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Tom Ilube has resigned as chairman of the Rugby Football Union after an outcry about the organization's executive bonuses.

Ilube had faced growing criticism from community clubs around England after it emerged that RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney was paid 1.1 million pounds ($1.4 million) for the 2023-24 financial year. That figure included a bonus of 358,000 pounds ($448,000).

"I have decided to step down from my role as chair of the RFU as recent events have become a distraction from the game, but will stay on to ensure a smooth transition to a new chair as soon as one is in place,” Ilube said Friday in a statement released by the RFU.

The RFU, which had cost-cutting redundancies, announced an independent review of its executive pay scheme.

Ilube was appointed to the role in 2021. British media reported that Bill Beaumont could fill in on an interim basis. Beaumont held the role from 2012 to 2016.

