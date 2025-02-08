Georgia and Romania qualify for the 2027 Rugby World Cup

MONS, Belgium — Georgia and Romania qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup after reaching the Rugby Europe Championship semifinals on Saturday.

Georgia's Lelos beat the Netherlands 40-7 in Tbilisi to maintain an almost eight-year unbeaten run in the competition.

The highlight was fullback Davit Niniashvili's weaving run up the middle of the field and outrageous over-the-shoulder pass to give Vasil Lobzhanidze a try.

The Georgians will return in 2027 to Australia, where they made their World Cup debut in 2003. They haven't missed a World Cup since then.

In France in 2023, Georgia's best pool result was drawing with Portugal 18-18.

Romania beat Belgium 31-14 in Mons to make the last four on Saturday. Center Taylor Gontineac's 60-meter intercept try in the second half broke Belgium's hearts.

The Oaks have been to every World Cup except 2019's in Japan. They qualified but were expelled for fielding an ineligible player. When Spain was deducted points in qualifying for 2023, Romania qualified instead but didn't win a pool game in France.