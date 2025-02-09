Ireland beats Scotland 32-18 in Six Nations to take huge step to unprecedented third straight title

EDINBURGH, Scotland — Ireland took a huge step toward an unprecedented third straight Six Nations title on Sunday by securing a bonus-point 32-18 win at Scotland, which lost two key players in the first half to a nasty clash of heads at Murrayfield.

The Irish backed up an opening-round victory over England and leads on a maximum 10 points — having met two of their toughest opponents already.

With a trip to rock-bottom Wales next in two weeks and a closing match at Italy, only France — in Dublin in Round 4 — might be able to stop Ireland winning a third successive outright title. That hasn't been achieved in the 142-year history of the tournament, which started out as a contest between the home unions of England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland before France was added in 1910 to make it a Five Nations and Italy joined in 2000 for the modern-day Six Nations.

Ireland scored tries through Calvin Nash and Caelan Doris to lead 17-5 at halftime, by which time Scotland had seen winger Darcy Graham and star flyhalf Finn Russell forced off after crashing into each other head first attempting to tackle Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park. Russell failed a Head Injury Assessment while Graham was carried off on a cart.

Scotland winger Duhan ven der Merwe dotted down spectacularly in the last move of the first half and two penalties by Blair Kinghorn trimmed the gap to 17-11.

Ireland pulled away again, though, thanks to tries by winger James Lowe and replacement forward Jack Conan just before the hour mark.

Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast kicked three conversions and two penalties for a 12-point haul while Ben White grabbed Scotland's late second try.