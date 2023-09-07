Sexton back from suspension and Van der Flier benched for Ireland's Rugby World Cup opener

BORDEAUX, France — Top-ranked Ireland begins its bid to win the Rugby World Cup for the first time with flyhalf Jonathan Sexton back from suspension and flanker Josh van der Flier, the reigning world player of the year, given a rest for the team's opening pool match against Romania on Saturday.

Sexton has served a three-match suspension for aggressive behavior toward match officials at Leinster's loss to La Rochelle in the European Cup final in May and comes straight back into Andy Farrell's team as captain.

Van der Flier will start among the reserves for what should be the easiest of the four Pool B matches for the Irish while there was no Mack Hansen in the matchday squad, with Keith Earls starting instead on the wing.

Ireland is missing three forwards because of injury — hooker Dan Sheehan and back rower Jack Conan (both foot) and prop Dave Kilcoyne (hamstring).

Joe McCarthy is one of six in the team making a World Cup debut and slots in the second row, with Tadhg Beirne starting at No. 6.

There are fears of a big score after the Oaks lost their last two World Cup warmups by record scores to Georgia, 56-6, and Italy, 57-7. But the Romanians have promised to relish a rare match with Ireland.

“We're going to take advantage of every moment on the pitch because for us it's a joy to play with the world No. 1,” captain Cristi Chirica said. “We're going to enjoy every moment and play with everything we have.”

Ireland players celebrate after their first ever series win over New Zealand following the third rugby international between the All Blacks and Ireland in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Top-ranked Ireland and host nation France both provide compelling reasons to believe that the southern hemisphere's 16-year hold on the Rugby World Cup might come to an end this year. Credit: AP/Andrew Cornaga

New Zealand-born Hinckley Vaovasa will start at flyhalf for just the second time after Mihai Muresan dislocated his shoulder against Italy. Vaovasa will form an 11th different halves partnership in their last 12 tests with Gabriel Rupanu, who starts because Florin Surugiu has not recovered from injury.

Vaovasa has previously started at center, fullback and on the wing since making his debut for Romania in 2021.

Romania has undergone three other changes and shuffled the backline. Fonovai Tangimana was at outside center, bumping in Jason Tomane, Tevita Manumua on was on the left wing, and Nicholas Onutu moved over to the right wing, pushing Marius Simonescu to fullback.

Flanker Florian Rosu has come in for Damian Stratila.

Garry Ringrose of Ireland scores a try during the third rugby international between the All Blacks and Ireland in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 16, 2022. Credit: AP/Elias Rodriguez

___

Lineups:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Keith Earls, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Peter O'Mahony, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Tadhg Furlong, Ron Herring, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Jeremy Loughman, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Josh van der Flier, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Robbie Henshaw.

Romania: Marius Simionescu, Nicolas Onutu, Fonovai Tangimana, Jason Tomane, Tevita Manumua, Hinckley Vaovasa, Gabriel Rupanu; Cristi Chirica (captain), Vlad Neculau, Florian Rosu, Stefan Iancu, Adrian Motoc, Alexandru Gordas, Ovidiu Cojocaru, Iulian Hartig. Reserves: Florin Bardasu, Alexandru Savin, Gheorghe Gajion, Marius Iftimiciuc, Dragos Ser, Alin Conache, Tudor Boldor, Taylor Gontineac.