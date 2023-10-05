Sheehan returns for Ireland and Scotland's Ritchie passed fit for Rugby World Cup clash

PARIS — Dan Sheehan returns at hooker for top-ranked Ireland's final Rugby World Cup pool match against Scotland on Saturday.

Second-placed Ireland has a four-point advantage over Scotland in Pool B and is the heavy favorite to book a quarterfinal spot. Scotland has an outside chance but has lost the past eight contests with Ireland.

Iain Henderson comes in at lock for James Ryan in the only other change from the side which beat defending champion South Africa 13-8 in a titanic encounter.

Sheehan sprained a foot ligament six weeks ago in the warmup win over England in Dublin. He was in contention to start against the Springboks but coach Andy Farrell held him from that ferocious clash.

He takes over from Ronan Kelleher at Stade de France, where flanker Peter O’Mahony will win his 100th Ireland cap. He becomes the 10th player to reach the milestone for Ireland, following in the footsteps of flyhalf Jonathan Sexton, scrumhalf Conor Murray and winger Keith Earls, who are all in the matchday 23 against Scotland.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Centers Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose start their 24th test together, while Ryan and Kelleher are both on the bench.

The Scots are in confident mood after their B side routed Romania 84-0. But now it's time for serious business, and Ireland beat Scotland 22-7 at this year's Six Nations.

Ireland's Iain Henderson reaches for the ball in a lineout during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Tonga at the State de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Credit: AP/Thibault Camus

Coach Gregor Townsend has been boosted by the return of captain and flanker Jamie Ritchie, who suffered a head injury from Tonga winger Afusipa Taumoepeau two weeks ago and had to take a mandatory 12-day rest.

Townsend changed most of the side that started against Romania, retaining only right winger Darcy Graham — who scored four tries in that lopsided match — scrumhalf Ali Price and lock Grant Gilchrist.

Fullback Blair Kinghorn wins his 50th cap for Scotland, while Price links up with Finn Russell in the halves.

Zander Fagerson, George Turner and Pierre Schoeman will form Scotland's front row.

South Africa's Damian Willemse, right, and Ireland's Mack Hansen fight for the ball during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Ireland at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Credit: AP/Christophe Ena

Only Fagerson, lock Richie Gray, Russell and center Huw Jones remain from the starting 15 from Scotland's last win against Ireland, 27-22 in the Six Nations in 2017.

___

Lineups:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O’Mahony, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Finlay Bealham, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls.

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Darcy Graham, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, George Horne, Ollie Smith.