Grotheer gets second straight men's win and Tarbit gets first women's win in World Cup skeleton

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Olympic and world champion Christopher Grotheer of Germany, followed by British teammates Marcus Wyatt and Matt Weston, took the top three places in a World Cup men’s skeleton race on Sunday.

It was exact same order — Grotheer winning, Wyatt second and Weston third — as the result of Saturday’s season-opening race on the 2018 Olympic track. Grotheer won a World Cup race for the eighth time in his career.

In Sunday’s women’s race, Freya Tarbit of Britain got the victory — the first win and first medal in 10 races in her World Cup career. The win, combined with her fourth-place finish in a race Saturday, gave her the World Cup standings lead after two races.

Olympic champion Hannah Niese of Germany was second and Janine Flock of Austria was third.

American sliders failed to reach the top 10. Austin Florian tied for 11th in the men’s race, and Sara Roderick was 12th in the women’s race.

The skeleton World Cup tour continues next weekend on the 2022 Olympic track in Yanqing, China.

World Cup bobsled races — typically held in conjunction with skeleton races — start for the season in Altenberg, Germany, on the weekend of Dec. 7-8. The bobsled and skeleton seasons conclude at Lake Placid, New York, in March with the world championships.

World Cup luge season starts Nov. 30 in Lillehammer, Norway.