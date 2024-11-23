Sports

Grotheer wins his third World Cup skeleton race in as many tries this season

By The Associated Press

YANQING, China — Christopher Grotheer of Germany won for the third time in as many races this season, taking a commanding lead in the World Cup skeleton standings on Saturday.

Matt Weston of Britain was second by the slimmest of margins — one one-hundredth of a second, still good enough for his third medal of the season. Yin Zheng of China was third.

Grotheer has 675 standings points, 63 ahead of Marcus Wyatt of Britain for the World Cup lead.

In the women's race, Zhao Dan of China got her first career World Cup win, with Hannah Niese of Germany second and World Cup leader Freya Tarbit of Britain finishing third.

Mystique Ro was 10th to lead the U.S. women, and Austin Florian was 14th to lead the U.S. men.

The World Cup series resumes in two weeks in Altenberg, Germany.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME