Belgian cycling team withdraws from Tour of Rwanda because of conflict in neighboring Congo

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame gives a press conference at Kigali...

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame gives a press conference at Kigali Convention Centre to urge Congolese authorities to negotiate with a violent rebel group that has seized key towns in eastern Congo in recent days, in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Yuhi Augustin

By The Associated Press

BRUSSELS — Belgian cycling team Soudal-Quick Step has withdrawn its development team from the upcoming Tour of Rwanda because of safely fears over the violent conflict in neighboring Congo.

Some 3,000 people have been killed and nearly as many injured since late January in eastern Congo, where Rwanda-backed M23 rebels recently captured the key city of Goma.

Soudal-QuickStep CEO Jurgen Foré told Belgian broadcaster Sporza on Friday that staff members of the team were concerned about the fighting near the start and finish area of one stage of the race, which is due to take place from Feb. 23 to March 2.

“We started looking at the advice from the (Belgian) ministry of foreign affairs on Monday and that shows a number of points of attention. Especially for the region with the border with Goma,” Foré said.

Organizers of the Tour of Rwanda said Thursday that that were was only “one occasion recently when this fighting has briefly directly affected those living on the Rwandan side of the border. All measures have been taken to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

They said life in Rwanda “continues as normal” and that “riders, teams and supporters can be assured of a safe and enjoyable event.”

Rwanda is due to host cycling’s Road World Championships from Sept. 21-28.

