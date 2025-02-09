Spain qualifies for the men's Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1999

DUBLIN — Spain has qualified for the men's Rugby World Cup for the first time this century.

By advancing to the semifinals of the Rugby Europe Championship, a competition for second-tier countries below the Six Nations, the Spanish assured themselves of a place at the expanded World Cup being held in Australia in 2027.

It will be Spain's second appearance at the sport's top event. The first came in 1999, when the team lost all three of its pool games against Uruguay, South Africa and Scotland.

Georgia will also be at the World Cup — for the seventh straight occasion — after reaching the Rugby Europe Championship semis.

The 2027 edition of the World Cup will feature 24 teams for the first time, up from 20.