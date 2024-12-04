Sports betting: Six byes limit anytime touchdown prop bet in the NFL this week

Heading into Week 14 of the NFL season, there are six teams with byes.

That means there aren’t as many betting opportunities and fewer options for the anytime touchdown prop bet.

Despite that, here are some players who likely will find the end zone this week, with odds from the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Running back

David Montgomery, Lions, -175

For the first time in 25 games, the Detroit Lions did not have a rushing touchdown on Thanksgiving against the Chicago Bears. But the Lions could start a new streak on Thursday night at home against the Green Bay Packers behind David Montgomery. He scored a touchdown in three straight games prior to last week.

Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles

Kenneth Gainwell may be a long shot, but the Philadelphia Eagles could blow out the Carolina Panthers and take out lead back Saquon Barkley at some point in the second half. That would lead to more carries for Gainwell against a Carolina defense that is allowing the third-most rushing touchdowns in the league per game entering this week.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) reacts after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Ryan Sun

Chase Brown, Bengals

Chase Brown has emerged as the lead Cincinnati Bengals running back and he has a great matchup on Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys — the team allowing the most rushing touchdowns in the league. Brown is also a threat to catch passes out of the backfield, recording at least three receptions in four straight games.

Wide receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, +100

After recording a touchdown in eight straight games, Amon-Ra St. Brown has now gone two straight without finding the end zone. In a huge divisional game against the Packers on Thursday, Jared Goff could target his top receiver even more than usual, especially in the red zone. The Packers rank 16th in the league in terms of passing touchdowns allowed per game.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Cincinnati. Credit: AP/Joshua A. Bickel

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has four touchdowns in his last three games with the Tennessee Titans and has a good chance to continue his streak this week against Jacksonville. The Jaguars enter the divisional matchup tied for allowing the most passing touchdowns in the NFL.

A.J. Brown, Eagles

After scoring a touchdown in his first three games of the year with the Eagles, A.J. Brown has cooled down lately. He has found the end zone only once in his last six games, but he has a chance of changing that this week against the Panthers. Carolina is allowing the third-most touchdowns per game in the league.

___

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.