Sports briefs

NHL

Predators end scoreless streak, defeat Sabres

Mike Fisher ended Nashville's franchise-record scoring drought (227:39) in the first period and the visiting Predators beat the Sabres 3-2 Wednesday night . . . Evgeni Malkin scored 1:03 into overtime to give the host Penguins a 4-3 victory over St. Louis.

BASEBALL

Avila, White Sox agree on one-year deal

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Free-agent catcher Alex Avila and the White Sox agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Avila is a .242 hitter with 66 homers and 282 RBIs during seven big-league seasons, all with the Tigers.

NBA

Hornets, Clifford agree on extension

The Hornets, who beat the visiting Wizards 101-87 last night, agreed in principle to a multiyear contract extension with coach Steve Clifford. -- AP