Sports briefs

NHL

Predators end scoreless streak, defeat Sabres

Mike Fisher ended Nashville's franchise-record scoring drought (227:39) in the first period and the visiting Predators beat the Sabres 3-2 Wednesday night . . . Evgeni Malkin scored 1:03 into overtime to give the host Penguins a 4-3 victory over St. Louis.

BASEBALL

Avila, White Sox agree on one-year deal

Free-agent catcher Alex Avila and the White Sox agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Avila is a .242 hitter with 66 homers and 282 RBIs during seven big-league seasons, all with the Tigers.

NBA

Hornets, Clifford agree on extension

The Hornets, who beat the visiting Wizards 101-87 last night, agreed in principle to a multiyear contract extension with coach Steve Clifford. -- AP

