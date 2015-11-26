Sports briefs
NHL
Predators end scoreless streak, defeat Sabres
Mike Fisher ended Nashville's franchise-record scoring drought (227:39) in the first period and the visiting Predators beat the Sabres 3-2 Wednesday night . . . Evgeni Malkin scored 1:03 into overtime to give the host Penguins a 4-3 victory over St. Louis.
BASEBALL
Avila, White Sox agree on one-year deal
Free-agent catcher Alex Avila and the White Sox agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. Avila is a .242 hitter with 66 homers and 282 RBIs during seven big-league seasons, all with the Tigers.
NBA
Hornets, Clifford agree on extension
The Hornets, who beat the visiting Wizards 101-87 last night, agreed in principle to a multiyear contract extension with coach Steve Clifford. -- AP