Sports briefs

FIU baseball star charged with rape

The Florida International baseball player with a current 56-game hitting streak has been charged with rape in the Bahamas, court officials in the islands' capital, Nassau, said Monday. Garrett Wittels was accused of raping a 17-year-old American tourist on Dec. 20 while on a visit. The 20-year-old infielder ended last season with the second-longest hitting streak in NCAA Division I history, two behind the 58-game run by Oklahoma State's Robin Ventura in 1987. Chief Magistrate Roger Gomez granted $10,000 bail to Wittels and two of his friends accused of rape at their arraignment.

Seton Hall's Hazell shot

Seton Hall senior guard Jeremy Hazell was shot and wounded Christmas night by someone who tried to rob him and was taken to a hospital, a school spokesman confirmed Sunday. The 6-5 Hazell was kept overnight at a Manhattan hospital as a precaution and was resting at home in Harlem late Sunday. Hazell was shot under his right arm.

Rain threatens Winter Classic

Rain showers and temperatures in the low 50s are being forecast for the Capitals-Penguins outdoor game Saturday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, hardly the conditions the NHL wants for its midseason showcase featuring stars Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. Rain is the major worry because it would be unsafe even if it falls only lightly.

Air Force defeats Georgia Tech

Jared Tew put Air Force ahead with a 3-yard touchdown run and the Falcons beat Georgia Tech, 14-7, in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. The Falcons (9-4) got two field goals, then capitalized on a muffed Georgia Tech punt return late in third quarter. Tew's score capped the drive after the special-teams miscue. - AP