Sports briefs: Former Syracuse star and assistant, Knick, Louis Orr dies

OBITUARY

Former Syracuse star, Knick Orr

Louis Orr, a star forward at Syracuse who played eight NBA seasons before going into a lengthy career in coaching, has died. He was 64.

Orr's family said in a statement through Georgetown that he died Thursday after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Orr helped Syracuse make four NCAA Tournament appearances from 1976-80 and earned All-Big East season and conference tournament honors during his senior year. His No. 55 was retired in 2015.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Louis Orr was the greatest man I’ve had the pleasure to know," longtime Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim posted on social media. “He came into my life as my first recruit, became a fantastic coach and colleague — but most importantly, he became a dear friend. I will treasure our years together. Sending my love to his family and our Orange family.”

Orr was a second-round pick by Indiana in 1980 and played two seasons with the Pacers before spending six seasons playing for the Knicks from 1982-88.

NFL

Wilson out for Broncos

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday.

Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health.

Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against Kansas City last weekend. He appeared to get briefly knocked unconscious and when his helmet was removed a swelling was clearly visable on his forehead. He was replaced by Brett Rypien, who will make his third career start Sunday.

Lockett to have surgery

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett will undergo surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand but the team is optimistic he could return before the end of the regular season.

Coach Pete Carroll said that there is no set timeline for Lockett's return but there is hope the standout receiver may only be sidelined for a short time.

“Very optimistic review this morning from the docs that he’s got a chance to get back quickly, and we’ll see if it can happen,” Carroll said.

Lockett was injured late in Seattle’s 21-13 loss to San Francisco on Thursday night. The injury appears to have occurred when Lockett was hit hard and fell awkwardly with 3:47 left in the game. Lockett has missed only one game in his career because of injury and that came at the end of the 2016 season. Lockett has 78 catches for 964 yards and eight touchdowns this season.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UAB wins Bahamas Bowl

Jermaine Brown Jr. rushed for 116 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Trea Shropshire had 183 yards receiving and a score, and UAB held off Miami (Ohio), 24-20, in the Bahamas Bowl in Nassau, Bahamas.

UAB (7-6) won its second bowl game in a row — beating No. 13 BYU 31-28 in the Independence Bowl last season — and third in program history. The Blazers won their 50th game since returning in 2017 from a program shutdown. — AP