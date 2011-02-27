Sports briefs

NBA

Lakers edge Thunder

Pau Gasol had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Kobe Bryant scored 17 points and the Lakers beat the host Thunder, 90-87, Sunday. Oklahoma City scored a season-low 31 second-half points in suffering its first three-game losing streak of the season . . . The 76ers moved above .500 for the first time this season with a 95-91 win over the host Cavaliers. Philadelphia (30-29) has won a season-high four straight. The Cavs' Antawn Jamison left the game with a broken left pinky.

GOLF

Wagner wins Mayakoba

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Former MGA star Johnson Wagner won the Mayakoba Golf Classic for his second PGA Tour title, beating Spencer Levin with a par on the first hole of a playoff in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. Wagner shot a 4-under-par 67 to match Levin (65) at 17-under 267.

Wagner, 30, won the Ike, two Met Amateurs and two Met Opens in 2001 and 2002.

Webb wins HSBC in Singapore

Australia's Karrie Webb used four consecutive birdies on the back nine to surge past Japan's Chie Arimura for a one-shot victory at the HSBC Women's Champions in Singapore. Webb, 36, shot a 3-under 69 for a 13-under 275 for her 37th LPGA tour win. Arimura, 23, shot 71.

NHL

Brodeur returns a winner

Martin Brodeur stopped 25 shots in his first game since Feb. 6 and the Devils beat the host Panthers, 2-1, to improve to 17-2-2 in their past 21 games. - AP

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

Stony Brook surges early

Stony Brook (2-1) rode a four-goal burst in the first seven minutes to an 11-7 win over Denver (0-4). Melissa Cook led the host Seawolves with three goals, and freshman Alyssa Cardillo had a goal and three assists.