Sports briefs

NBA

'Z day' in Cleveland

LeBron James scored 23 of his 34 points in the second half, Antawn Jamison added 26 and the Cleveland Cavaliers welcomed back adored center Zydrunas Ilgauskas with a 97-90 victory over the Sacramento Kings yesterday.

Known as "Z" to Cavs fans, Ilgauskas was given a hero's welcome in his first home game since he re-signed with Cleveland on Tuesday. He was traded to Washington last month in the deal for Jamison.

Ilgauskas finished with four points and six rebounds in 22 minutes. BASEBALL

Gaudin joins A's

Righthander Chad Gaudin has agreed to terms with the Oakland Athletics to help shore up their injury-riddled pitching staff, three days after being released by the Yankees. Gaudin was released Thursday after losing out to Phil Hughes for the No. 5 slot in the team's rotation.

TENNIS

Nadal advances

Rafael Nadal advanced to the fourth round at the Sony Ericsson Open in Key Biscayne, Fla., by rallying past wild card David Nalbandian, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-2.

Nadal, seeded fourth, remained on course for a showdown in the final against No. 1 Roger Federer. The rivals have met only once in the past year, but their paths became easier when No. 2 Novak Djokovic and No. 3 Andy Murray lost their opening matches.

In women's play, Justine Henin and Kim Clijsters advanced. The unseeded Henin, mounting a comeback after a 20-month retirement, beat No. 26 Dominika Cibulkova, 6-4, 6-4.

AUTO RACING

Rain postpones race

Bad weather in Martinsville, Va. forced NASCAR's Sprint Cup race to be postponed until today at noon. Points leader Kevin Harvick is on the pole.- AP