Sports briefs: Lionel Messi scores winner in debut for Inter Miami

SOCCER

Messi scores winner in debut for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi made an unforgettable debut for Inter Miami.

The game’s greatest player — a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner — scored on a free kick from about 25 yards in the 94th minute, giving Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup in Fort Lauderdale on Friday night.

His left foot sent the ball over a wall of four Cruz Azul defenders and into the upper left corner of the net, unquestionably the greatest moment in Inter Miami’s brief history. Play resumed for roughly a minute before the referee’s whistle blew, and fireworks shot into the night sky.

Welcome, Leo! He waved at fans while he was seated on the bench. Waved at them while he was warming up. Waved at them while he was actually in the game.

And if that wasn’t enough, he saved his best moment for the end. He watched the ball sail into the net, something he’s done about 800 times before for club and country, then sprinted to the right corner of the field and leaped into the arms of teammates.

Messi checked in early in the second half with Inter Miami leading 1-0. He hugged the player he was replacing, midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi, then trotted onto the field as the estimated crowd of 21,000 all seemed to be standing, almost all of them with phones out to chronicle the moment.

It took Inter Miami four years of planning and two years of actual pursuing to bring Messi to the club.

“Worth it,” co-owner David Beckham said earlier in the week.

How right he was.

WNBA

Jones, Stewart and Ionescu lead Liberty

Jonquel Jones scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu also had double-doubles and the visiting Liberty beat the short-handed Washington Mystics, 96-87, Friday night.

Stewart finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds and Ionescu added 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Liberty (15-5). Courtney Vandersloot scored 12 points and Betnijah Laney had 10 for the Liberty.

Brittney Sykes scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Washington (11-10), which was without Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle), Shakira Austin (hip) and Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis).

BASKETBALL

Kemba to play in Europe

Former NBA All-Star Kemba Walker, 33, is headed to Europe. AS Monaco, which plays in the French pro league, said it has signed Walker for the upcoming season. The 6-foot guard played for Charlotte, Boston and 37 games with the Knicks in 2021-22. — AP