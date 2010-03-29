Sports briefs

NASCARHamlin wins at Martinsville

Denny Hamlin has won the rain-delayed NASCAR race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia Monday, surging to the front in a wild finish. He rallied from ninth place to the lead in a span of just four laps. This was Hamlin's second straight victory.

GOLFEls earns second straight win

Ernie Els has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Fla., for his second straight victory on the PGA Tour. He hung on with two big par putts in a finish Monday at Bay Hill. His 8-foot par putt on the final hole left him at 1-under 71.

NFLSteelers' Holmes hit with suit

A Florida woman is suing Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes, saying the MVP of Super Bowl XLIII hit her in the face with a glass at an Orlando. Fla., nightclub and then offered to pay her so she wouldn't press charges. Anshonoe Mills is seeking more than $15,000 in damages from Holmes.

NBANets defeat Spurs for 10th victory

The Nets notched their 10th victory, avoiding any chance of tying for the worst record in NBA history by beating short-handed San Antonio, 90-84. Brook Lopez had 22 points and 12 rebounds. - AP