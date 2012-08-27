Sports briefs

GOLF

Youngest LPGA winner at 15

Lydia Ko, 15, won the Canadian Women's Open to become the youngest winner in LPGA Tour history and only the fifth amateur champion. The South Korean-born New Zealander closed with a 5-under-par 67 for a three-stroke victory in Coquitlam, British Columbia . . . Jay Don Blake tapped in for birdie on the second playoff hole against Mark O'Meara to win the senior tour Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Wash.

BASKETBALL

Bird, Storm rout Liberty

Syosset's Sue Bird had 18 points and 10 assists as the host Seattle Storm topped Cappie Pondexter (23 points) and the Liberty, 84-66 . . . The U.S. team of Bria Hartley (North Babylon), Skylar Diggins, Chiney Ogwumike and Ann Strother won the inaugural 3-on-3 world championship in Athens, beating France, 17-16.

SOCCER

Red Bulls tie Kansas City

Kei Kamara scored for host Sporting Kansas City in the opening minutes, then scored an own-goal moments later in a 1-1 draw with the Red Bulls.-- AP