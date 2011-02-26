Sports briefs

NFL

NFLPA might decertify

Barring an unexpected extension of the NFL's collective bargaining agreement, the league's players union plans to decertify before the current deal expires at midnight on Friday. A source familiar with the NFLPA's plans confirmed that the union would decertify - or essentially cease to be a union. The story was first reported by ESPN.

The source said, however, that the plan to decertify may change, based on progress in negotiations. The two sides are to resume talks on Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

The NFLPA is concerned that owners will institute a lockout if negotiations fail to achieve a new CBA before the current deal expires. Decertification wouldn't prevent the NFL from locking the players out, but individual players could seek an injunction against such a move.

The NFL claimed in a complaint filed with the National LaborRelations Board that the union's threat to decertify represented "a sham."

TENNIS

Djokovic beats Federer

Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer for the second time in a month, a 6-3, 6-3 victory for his third consecutive Dubai Championships title. Djokovic extended his unbeaten streak in 2011 to 12 matches with his 20th title. The third-ranked Serb beat Federer in the semifinals on his way to winning the Australian Open.

Zvonareva tops Wozniacki

Vera Zvonareva defeated top-ranked Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-4 to win the Qatar Ladies Open final. The third-ranked Russian earned her 11th career WTA title.

WINTER SPORTS

Vonn wins Cup downhill

Lindsey Vonn showed she is back to her best by winning a World Cup downhill race at Are, Sweden, three weeks after a concussion curtailed her world championships. This marked the 40th Cup victory of her career, extending her American record for men and women. She was followed by Cup leader Maria Riesch of Germany.

Ligety fourth in combined

Giant slalom world champion Ted Ligety of the United States was fourth in the World Cup super-combined at Bansko, Bulgaria, matching his career best in the event. Christof Innerhofer of Italy skied a strong super-G to win, edging Felix Neureuther of Germany by 0.01 seconds. HORSE RACINGSoldat winner at Gulfstream

Soldat solidified himself as a Kentucky Derby contender on Saturday by romping to victory in the $400,000 Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park. Trained by Kiaran McLaughlin and ridden by Alan Garcia, Soldat led virtually throughout. The 7-5 favorite in the field of eight 3-year-olds returned $4.80, $3.00 and $2.20. - AP