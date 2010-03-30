Sports Briefs

WNBA

Pondexter joins Liberty

Cappie Pondexter was thrilled to be reunited with some old friends. The All-Star guard was acquired by the Liberty as part of a major three-team trade with the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky Tuesday.

Pondexter averaged 19.1 points last season in leading the Mercury to the WNBA title. The 27-year-old will join her 2008 Olympic basketball coach Anne Donovan and former Rutgers teammates Essence Carson and Kia Vaughn. The Liberty sent forwards Shameka Christon and Cathrine Kraayeveld to the Sky in the megadeal. New York also receives Chicago's second-round pick in the 2010 WNBA draft, and Phoenix guard Kelly Mazzante. The Mercury gets Candice Dupree from Chicago.

TENNISRoddick advances in Fla.

Andy Roddick advanced to the quarterfinals of the Sony Ericsson Open at Key Biscayne, Fla., by beating Benjamin Becker, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Seeded sixth, Roddick improved to 23-4 this year, and he leads the men's tour in wins.

NHL

Flyers' Carcillo suspended

Flyers forward Dan Carcillo has been suspended two games for a hit on the Devils's David Clarkson. The league suspended Carcillo, forcing him out of the Flyers' upcoming games against the Islanders and Montreal Canadiens. Flyers general manager Paul Holmgren says he's disappointed by the league's decision to suspend Carcillo for the hit in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

NFL

Rooney disappointed

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II says the team is "disappointed" wide receiver Santonio Holmes is being accused in a lawsuit of assaulting a woman in an Orlando nightclub. "We are disappointed to learn about the recent incident involving Santonio Holmes in Florida," Rooney said in a statement. - AP