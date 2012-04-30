Sports in brief

GOLF

Dufner beats Els

Jason Dufner beat Ernie Els with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff Sunday in the Zurich Classic in New Orleans to win for the first time in 164 starts on the PGA Tour.

TENNIS

Nadal sets record

Rafael Nadal became the first player in the Open Era to win two tournaments seven times after beating David Ferrer, 7-6 (1), 7-5, at the Barcelona Open.

AUTO RACINGPower takes Sao Paulo

Will Power won IndyCar's Sao Paulo 300 for the third straight time, finishing ahead of Ryan Hunter Reay . . . Kyle Busch won NASCAR's spring race at Richmond on Saturday night for the fourth consecutive year. -- APCOLLEGES

5th title for Rams

The Farmingdale State College baseball team won its fifth consecutive Skyline Conference championship. Freshman Ryan Levine of West Babylon punctuated a six-run bottom of the ninth inning rally with a one-out, three-run double as Farmingdale came back for a 7-6 win over Old Westbury to capture the Skyline Conference title. The win was the 14th straight for the Rams, who improved to 28-9.

The Rams advance to the NCAA Regional Tournament to be held at Farmingdale on May 16-20.

SBU women triumph

Led by Polina Movchan, the No. 4 Stony Brook women's tennis team won its first America East title, defeating No. 2 Maryland-Baltimore County, 4-2, in the finals at the National Tennis Center. The Seawolves won the conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.