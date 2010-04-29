Sports in brief

GOLF

Woods struggles to 74

Tiger Woods put drives in the water off the 17th and 18th tees Thursday and finished with a 2-over 74, leaving him nine shots behind leader Bo Van Pelt (65) in the Quail Hollow Championship in Charlotte, N.C. Tied for 88th, Woods will have to shoot under par today to make the cut. Phil Mickelson shot 2-under 70.

COLLEGE HOOPS

NCAA expansion OKd

The NCAA's Board of Directors approved an expanded men's basketball tournament, passing a proposal that will take the field from 65 teams to 68 next season. Still to be determined is how the format will work. - AP

Jimmy V teams named

Four powerhouse basketball programs have agreed to play in the Jimmy V Classic Dec. 7 at Madison Square Garden. Big 12 champion Kansas will face Conference USA's Memphis in the opener followed by NCAA semifinalist Michigan State and Big East regular-season champion Syracuse. The tournament benefits the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

HOCKEYRangers pick included

Chris Kreider, the Rangers first-round draft pick last June, was named to the U.S. National team roster for the upcoming World Championships, and rookie defenseman Michael Del Zotto was added to the Team Canada roster. Kreider, a center for Boston College's NCAA championship team, was the only college player selected. He joins Rangers Brandon Dubinsky and Matt Gilroy, of North Bellmore, and Islanders Kyle Okposo and Jack Hillen, on the team.

Islanders coach Scott Gordon will be behind the bench for the U.S. team. Syosset-born Eric Nystrom (Flames) also is on the team.