Sports in brief

HOCKEY

Rangers' Girardi, Prust undergo surgeries

Defenseman Dan Girardi and forward Brandon Prust, two of the Rangers who had been playing hurt, underwent surgery and should be ready for camp. Girardi, who led the league with 236 blocked shots and averaged 24:34 in ice-time, had hernia surgery Thursday. Prust, who played in all 82 games and posted a career-high in goals with 13 (five shorthanded), had a torn labrum in his shoulder repaired on Friday.

Sabres extend Ruff

The Sabres signed Lindy Ruff to a multiyear contract extension, keeping the franchise's all-time winningest coach in the fold for another crack at a championship that has eluded the team since its birth in 1970.

GOLF

Watson leads Zurich

Bubba Watson shot a 4-under 68 to take a one-stroke lead over Josh Teater after the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Watson had a 10-under 134 total at TPC Louisiana. Steve Stricker (68) is four shots back and Luke Donald and is five back.

Gal leads in Alabama

Sandra Gal birdied five of the final eight holes for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke lead over Amy Yang in the Avnet LPGA Classic at Mobile, Ala.

AUTO RACING

Montoya gets the pole

Juan Pablo Montoya won the pole for the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Richmond International Raceway Saturday night. -- AP