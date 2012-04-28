Sports in brief

NBA

Feds probing NBA union's finances

The federal government is investigating the business practices of the NBA players' association. The union confirmed Friday it has received a subpoena for documents from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan and says it will cooperate. The NBPA also says in a statement that it has appointed a committee to oversee an internal inquiry. Reports have questioned the NBPA's finances and spending practices, largely having to do with the hiring of family members and firms that employ relatives of executive director Billy Hunter. Hunter says he will cooperate.

TELEVISIONRangers-Senators Game 7 draws good rating

Game 7 of the Rangers-Senators Eastern Conference quarterfinals Thursday averaged 5.74 percent of homes in the New York area -- the best rating for a Rangers game on MSG since Game 7 of the 1994 Stanley Cup Finals, which averaged an extraordinary 16.18.

GOLF Dufner takes lead in Zurich Classic

Jason Dufner eagled the 18th hole to shoot 7-under-par 65 and take the second-round lead in the Zurich Classic in Avondale, La. Steve Stricker and Ernie Els were two shots back. Masters champ and defending champion Bubba Watson was 10 shots back. -- AP