Sports in brief

BASEBALLSlugger Killebrew

fighting cancer

Hall of Fame slugger Harmon Killebrew, who hit 573 home runs in his career, has been diagnosed with esophageal cancer, according to a statement he released through the Minnesota Twins Thursday. Killebrew played nearly his entire career with the Senators then the Twins before retiring in 1975 from the Kansas City Royals. The 74-year-old said his prospects for recovery are good.

NBABoston's Garnett could

miss two weeks

Celtics star Kevin Garnett could miss two weeks with a strained right calf. General manager Danny Ainge says an MRI and a thorough examination showed Garnett's injury Wednesday night had nothing to do with his right knee, which was surgically repaired after the 2008-09 season. Garnett was injured when he jumped for a dunk with 2:38 left in the first quarter of a loss at Detroit.

COLLEGE HOOPSOhio State upset

Samantha Prahalis and her Ohio State teammates had a bad night as they were upset by host Michigan 64-51. Prahalis, of Commack, hit only one of her 13 shots.

LITTLE LEAGUEComposite bats barred

at World Series

Composite bats will no longer be used in the Little League World Series. Little League officials announced a moratorium on the equipment based on research it commissioned from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell. Composite bats have metal shells enclosing woven fibers inside the barrels. Critics say the bats endanger youngsters because balls fly off them at high speeds and can injure fielders. Supporters say they are lighter and easier to handle. - AP