Springboks go with Kolbe, Arendse on wings to start Rugby World Cup defense vs. Scotland

TOULON, France — Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse are on the South Africa wings for the opening game of its Rugby World Cup title defense against Scotland this weekend, and Damian Willemse is at fullback ahead of Willie le Roux.

Kolbe's recall to the left wing for Sunday's Pool B game in Marseille was one of four changes on Wednesday to the starting team that dismantled New Zealand by a record 35-7 at Twickenham two weeks ago.

The other switches saw Jasper Wiese start at No. 8 ahead of veteran Duane Vermeulen, who's on the bench along with le Roux. Centers Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel come into the starting 15 to replace Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie.

Moodie, the 20-year-old youngster who was tipped to continue at outside center, was ruled out by a hamstring twinge, the Springboks said.

Coach Jacques Nienaber named his team two days ahead of schedule and said, "By getting it out of the way we can just focus on preparing for Scotland.”

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Wiese is the only change in the forward pack, where the other seven starters played some part in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final. Franco Mostert is in the second row again alongside Eben Etzebeth.

Captain Siya Kolisi starts his third game in a row after a comeback from knee surgery for South Africa's warmup wins over Wales and the All Blacks.

South Africa's head coach Jacques Nienaber before the start of the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and Argentina at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Sept. 24, 2022. This Rugby World Cup was always the ultimate goal for the Springboks coaching combination of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber, who sat down soon after taking over a struggling team in early 2018 and began plotting a five-year plan to build a squad for France 2023. Credit: AP/Themba Hadebe

The Boks went for a six forwards and two backs bench split and not the unprecedented 7-1 that raised eyebrows against New Zealand at Twickenham.

Scrumhalf Faf de Klerk will make his 50th test appearance against the Scots in Marseille. He partners Manie Libbok, who continues to be South Africa's first-choice No. 10 after Handre Pollard didn't make the squad because of injury.

“Scotland are a quality team with a strong pack and skilful backs, and they play with a lot of intensity, so we need to be sharp on attack and defence on Sunday,” Nienaber said.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi, a try-scorer in the win over England in the World Cup final four years ago, appeared to be the biggest loser and didn't make the 23-man squad.

South Africa's head coach Jacques Nienaber before the start of the Rugby Championship test between South Africa and Argentina at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa, on Sept. 24, 2022. This Rugby World Cup was always the ultimate goal for the Springboks coaching combination of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber, who sat down soon after taking over a struggling team in early 2018 and began plotting a five-year plan to build a squad for France 2023. Credit: AP/Themba Hadebe

But Nienaber and South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus have changed their lineup regularly in the buildup and are expected to use all of their squad depth in a tough pool, where the Boks will also face Romania, top-ranked Ireland and Tonga.

Erasmus was coach for the Springboks' World Cup win in 2019 and Nienaber was his assistant coach.

“All the teams have improved since 2019 but World Cups are a bit different," Nienaber said. "You must have the ability to score points whereas in 2019 you could grind it out with a good defense, a good kicking game, a solid set-piece. We had to adapt. I don’t think we’re the finished product yet, but we are working towards that.”

While the Springboks-Ireland game has been talked up as the clash of the pool, Scotland has been good enough recently to beat highly rated France and ensure South Africa's focus is only on Sunday, Nienaber said.

___

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Faf de Klerk; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Franco Mostert, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Reserves: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Willie le Roux.