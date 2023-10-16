Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bat against Australia in crucial Cricket World Cup encounter

LUCKNOW, India — Kusal Mendis called correctly as Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat against Australia on Monday in what is almost a must-win game for both teams at the Cricket World Cup.

Mendis took over captaincy duties from Dasun Shanaka, who has been ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury.

Five-time champion Australia is coming off losses to host India and South Africa and is in last spot in the 10-team league stage, while Sri Lanka has lost to South Africa and to Pakistan in high-scoring games.

Injuries forced changes in Sri Lanka's starting lineup. Bowling all-rounder Chamika Karunaratne replaced Shanaka in a like-for-like squad replacement, and was elevated immediately into the XI. Wayward medium pacer Matheesha Pathirana was ruled out because of injury and replaced by Lahiru Kumara.

Australia retained the same starting lineup despite criticism of the composition of its bowling attack, featuring just one specialist spinner.

The match started in Lucknow within hours of the International Olympic Committee voting in Mumbai to include cricket on its sports program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Six-team men's and women's Twenty20 competitions will feature when cricket returns to the Olympics for the first time since 1900. Cricket was one of five sports added to the program for Los Angeles, and is already likely to be retained with following Summer Olympics, in 2032, being staged in Brisbane, Australia.

Sri Lanka players sing their national anthem at the start of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Lucknow, India, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Credit: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympics.

Lineups:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

David Warner of Australia plays a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Australia and South Africa in Lucknow, India, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Credit: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (captain), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka