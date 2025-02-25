Stanford AD Bernard Muir to step down after 13 years, AP source says

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir plans to resign after 13 years on the job.

A person familiar with Muir’s decision told The Associated Press that Muir is expected to step down before the end of the school year. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced by the school.

ESPN first reported Muir’s decision.

Muir took over from Bob Bowlsby in July 2012 and oversaw an athletic department that won dozens of national titles but struggled in recent years in the high-profile sports of football and men’s basketball.

Muir also oversaw the Cardinal’s transition to the ACC this past year after the school’s long-term home, the Pac-12, broke apart.

Stanford has won 33 national championships, including the 2021 women’s basketball title, and more than 140 conference championships under Muir’s watch.

Muir had already handed the day-to-day task of overseeing the football program to former star player Andrew Luck, who was hired last fall as the general manager of the program.

The Cardinal are looking to rebound in football after going to three Rose Bowls under former coach David Shaw in Muir’s first four years as AD.

Shaw resigned in 2022 following a second straight 3-9 season and Muir’s new hire, Troy Taylor, has posted back-to-back 3-9 seasons.

The men’s basketball program hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since Muir’s second season in 2013-14 under former coach Johnny Dawkins.

Dawkins was fired in 2016 and replaced by Jerod Haase, who failed to make the tournament once in eight years.

Muir hired Kyle Smith last March to take over and the Cardinal are 17-10 so far this season for their most wins since the 2019-20 campaign.

Muir also hired Kate Paye as women’s basketball coach last year after Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer retired. The Cardinal are 14-13 this season and in danger of being left out of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1987.