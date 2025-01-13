Sports

3-time surfing world champion Medina undergoes surgery, delays season start

Brazil's Gabriel Medina surfs during the bronze medal match of...

Brazil's Gabriel Medina surfs during the bronze medal match of the surfing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 5, 2024, in Teahupo'o, Tahiti. Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

By The Associated Press

Three-time surfing world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Gabriel Medina says he is delaying the start of his season because of an injury.

Medina said on Instagram he suffered a pectoral injury this month in Brazil that has required surgery.

“Everything went well and we are already looking at the recovery period and next steps,” he said. “I was preparing and was very focused for the 2025 season, but unfortunately I will be out for a while. I will now focus on my recovery to come back stronger.”

The first leg of the WSL season starts on Jan. 27 in Hawaii.

The 31-year-old Brazilian athlete gained international recognition outside surfing circles and millions of social media followers after a photo of him floating in the sky next to his surfboard while bailing out of a wave went viral during the surfing competition of the Paris Olympics last summer.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME