England must win rain-affected reduced match in T20 World Cup to advance

NORTH SOUND, Antigua — Defending champion England was made to bat first by Namibia in a crunch Twenty20 World Cup match on Saturday.

To reach the Super Eight, England has to win in Antigua then hope Scotland loses to Australia hours later in Saint Lucia.

The weather threatened any chance of the match starting. Persistent showers, some of them a deluge, waterlogged the outfield at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The match was reduced to 11 overs per side, and to start three hours late.

England brought in Sam Curran and Chris Jordan for Will Jacks and Mark Wood.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Namibia was playing its first T20 against England, and only its second cricket international against England.

___

Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid, right, speaks to captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Canada and India at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Fla., Saturday, June 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Lynne Sladky

Lineups:

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Namibia: Nikolaas Davin, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, JP Kotze, Gerhard Erasmus (captain), JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell.