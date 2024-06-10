South Africa holds off Bangladesh by 4 runs to stay unbeaten in T20 World Cup

WESTBURY, New York — Spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled a six-run, two-wicket final over and South Africa held off Bangladesh by four runs to stay unbeaten in the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Bangladesh needed 11 from the last six deliveries to register a famous win, then needed a six off the last ball to force a super over. Taskin Ahmed came to the crease after Bangladesh's seventh wicket, and faced the last ball, a full toss by Maharaj. Ahmed swung and managed only one run.

On a typically tough batting pitch at Nassau County Stadium, South Africa defended its lowly total of 113-6 and restricted Bangladesh to 109-7.

Maharaj finished with 3-27 in four overs, while Kagiso Rabada (2-19) and Anrich Nortje (2-17) also bowled well.

South Africa firmed top spot in Group D with a third win and was in pole position to secure a Super Eight spot. Bangladesh's first loss in two matches kept it in second place.