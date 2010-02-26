THIS DAY IN NY SPORTS HISTORY

Monday, Feb. 27, 1882

Man walks into the record books

England's Charles Rowell won the 142-hour professional indoor walking race at Madison Square Garden and set world records along the way. He walked 150 miles, 392 yards in one day, 258 miles, 220 yards in two days and totaled 358 miles, 220 yards for three days. For his championship schlepping, Rowell earned a $9,000 prize. Rowell later competed in 72-hour races (12 hours each for six days a week) and set a record with 450 miles in 1885.