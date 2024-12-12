Body found in search for former England rugby player Tom Voyce

ALNWICK, England — A body was found Thursday in the search for former England rugby international Tom Voyce, who went missing after trying to drive across a flood-swollen river.

Northumbria Police said the 43-year-old Voyce attempted to drive across a section of the River Aln near Alnwick, a town about 30 miles north of Newcastle, when his car was caught in the current. A search began on Sunday.

“A body has today sadly been found in the search for Tom Voyce,” police said in a statement.

The river level was high from Storm Darragh last weekend. Police said Tuesday that Voyce was swept away and feared dead.

Voyce had not returned home from being out with friends on Saturday night.

“Extensive searches were subsequently carried out with a range of partners. Tom’s family and friends were also involved in the search,” the police statement said. “Formal identification is yet to take place but Tom’s next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by officers.”

Voyce, who played wing, won nine caps for England from 2001 to 2006. He played for Wasps from 2003 to 2009, winning European and domestic titles. He also played for Bath and Gloucester, making 220 Premiership appearances before retiring in May 2013.