Sports

Tonga replaces 2 players in its squad at the Rugby World Cup

Tonga players walk around the pitch after the Rugby World...

Tonga players walk around the pitch after the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Tonga at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. Ireland won the match 59-16. Credit: AP/Jeremias Gonzalez

By The Associated Press

PARIS — Tonga brought two injury replacements into its Rugby World Cup squad on Tuesday, with prop Feao Fotuaika and flyhalf Otumaka Mausia out the tournament.

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu named Siate Tokolahi and Patrick Pellegrini as replacements. Tokolahi will be one of six props in the Tongan squad. Pellegrini will back up first-choice No. 10 William Havili, whose older brother David is in the New Zealand squad.

Neither Fotuaika nor Mausia played in Tonga's 59-16 loss to Ireland on Saturday.

Tonga faces Scotland next on Sunday in Nice and also will play defending champion South Africa and Romania in Pool B.

