Tao Geoghegan Hart of US-based Lidl-Trek team to miss Tour de France due to illness and injury

FLORENCE, Italy — Tao Geoghegan Hart will miss the Tour de France because of a fractured rib sustained during the Criterium du Dauphine and a bout with COVID-19 that he contracted after the race, the U.S.-based Lidl-Trek team said Friday.

Geoghegan Hart was expected to lead Lidl-Trek's overall ambitions at the Tour, which begins June 29, after coming over to the team from Ineos Grenadiers. But the former winner of the Giro d'Italia was hit from behind during the Dauphine and involved in a massive crash during the fifth stage, which left him with injured ribs.

Geoghegan Hart, who had been trying to round back into form after fracturing his hip during last year's Giro, also said on social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 for five consecutive days.

Trek-Lidl is expected to turn to former world champion Mads Pedersen to lead its squad during the Tour de France.