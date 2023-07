Tour de France Results

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 3:27:18s.

2. Felix Gall, Austria, AGZR Citroen Team, same time.

3. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

4. Simon Yates, Great Britain, Team Jayco-Alula, same time.

5. Adam Yates, Great Britain, UAE Team Emirates, :07s behind.

