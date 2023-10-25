England and Pumas say they're up for unwanted Rugby World Cup 3rd-place game

Argentina wants to turn two wrongs into a right when it plays England in the Rugby World Cup third-place game on Friday in Paris.

England says it just wants to do right by the jersey. Which is another way of saying England cares about the tournament's unloved and unwanted playoff.

The Pumas have been embarrassed twice in the tournament. England diced them 27-10 on the opening weekend when George Ford's sublime goalkicking compensated for playing with 14 men. Then New Zealand crushed them 44-6 last Friday in the most lopsided semifinal in 36 years.

Since then, they have stated repeatedly they want the bronze medal. Few teams at this point ever advertise satisfaction at third place in the Rugby World Cup because hardly anyone remembers, but the Pumas do so, and proudly.

“Winning the bronze medal is very important. For us, for everything we've done, and for the country,” Pumas coach Michael Cheika said. ”It is for everyone in the group, for the future, and the legacy of our most experienced players. Finishing as high as we can was always the goal."

England's motivation can't be physically worn around the neck. It's not about the medal, England says, it's about continuing a revival and not taking a setback.

The only unbeaten team to reach the semifinals — after miserable results this year — was three minutes from the final using a gameplan tailored for South Africa and wet conditions. England's only flaw was the scrum in the 16-15 loss.

“This squad has built and progressed through the tournament,” England coach Steve Borthwick said. “The team has been in some tough spots . . . and has responded in a calm, clinical manner. The way the team thinks, we have seen a lot of development there.”

Borthwick changed eight of his team, including five of the pack. Tom Curry is set to play his 50th England test even though he's embroiled in a World Rugby investigation after alleging he was the subject of a racial slur from South Africa's Bongi Mbonambi during their semifinal.

Curry and his family have been the targets of online abuse that England has condemned and his Sale club called disgusting. Borthwick checked his flanker's mindset and was reassured Curry was keen to play. “I couldn't be more proud of him,” the coach said.

There was no room for flanker Courtney Lawes, who announced his retirement this week, while a first start in this World Cup was given to scrumhalf Ben Youngs, who will appear in his record 127th and last test for England.

Also, injury replacement Sam Underhill will play in his first World Cup game since the 2019 final, and Marcus Smith was installed at fullback in a sign England will run a lot more than it did against the Springboks.

The Pumas have gone for the fresh minds and legs of 20-year-old lock Pedro Rubiolo and center Jeronimo de la Fuente, and recalled veteran scrumhalf Tomas Cubelli for his savvy close to the ruck in what the Pumas expect will be a wet weather game.

While the third-place game is mainly a money-maker for tournament organizers, two managed to rise above the occasion: The first was in 1987, when Wales upset 14-man Australia 22-21 in Rotorua; and the second was in 2007 when Argentina smashed France 34-10 at Parc des Princes for a second time in that tournament. Both results remain the best World Cup placings by Wales and Argentina.

These Pumas want what those Pumas cherished.

“Wearing a medal is not the same as not wearing one. Returning home winning is not the same as losing,” de la Fuente said. “Everyone can have their opinion about what it means to win a (bronze) medal. For us, it is the best way to finish the World Cup.”

Lineups:

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Pedro Rubiolo, Guido Petti, Francisco Gómez Kodela, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Agustín Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Matias Alemanno, Rodrigo Bruni, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Nicolas Sanchez, Matías Moroni.

England: Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Joe Marchant, Manu Tuilagi, Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Ben Earl, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Will Stuart, Theo Dan, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jamie George, Bevan Rodd, Dan Cole, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Alex Mitchell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence.