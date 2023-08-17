USGA Amateur Championship Scores

Blades Brown, Nashville, Tenn. (1) def. Benton Weinberg, Potomac, Md. (64), 1 up.

Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32) def. Dylan McDermott, Granite Bay, Calif. (33), 1 up.

Gregory Solhaug, Norway (16) def. Drew Wrightson, Carmel, Ind. (49), 5 and 4.

Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif. (48) def. Luke Clanton, Hialeah, Fla. (17), 4 and 2.

Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah (57) def. Nicholas Gross, Downingtown, Pa. (8), 2 up.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning.

By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.