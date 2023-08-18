USGA Amateur Championship Scores

Jackson Koivun, Chapel Hill, N.C. (32) def. Blades Brown, Nashville, Tenn. (1), 4 and 3.

Matthew Sutherland, Sacramento, Calif. (48) def. Gregory Solhaug, Norway (16), 1 up.

Bowen Mauss, Draper, Utah (57) def. Brendan Valdes, Orlando, Fla. (25), 1 up.

Nick Dunlap, Huntsville, Ala. (41) def. Connor Jones, Denver, Colo. (9), 4 and 2.

Maxwell Ford, Peachtree Corners, Ga. (4) def. Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (29), 3 and 2.

